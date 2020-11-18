Fugitive Bushiri to hand himself today

Fugitive Shepherd Bushiri will this mornint hand himself over to the Malawi police as he prepares to mount a gallant fight against his extradition to South Africa where he is wanted for fraud, theft and money laundering, the Malawi law enforcers have confirmed.

Reports quoting police officers privy to the case indicate that 15 police officers went to nab him last night at his Area 43 residence. However, they did not find the controversial prophet who has previously been accused of rape.

Malawi has received a warrant of arrest for the fugitive prophet together with his wife and his alleged partner-in-crime, fugitive Mary Bushiri.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the wanted couple were in hiding at their cottage in Mangochi. -Malawi24