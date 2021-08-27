FULFILL YOUR CAMPAIGN PROMISES, CHISHALA KATEKA TELLS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

“Give free education, reduce cost if living, create employment”

To His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND

WHAT WE WOULD APPRECIATE – AT THIS TIME

We are praying that you, as the Party in Government, will succeed beyond our wildest dreams. You see, we have had so many broken promises in times past that we are tired. Tired of seeing our hopes, aspirations and destinies shattered again and again, by those that led us. Tired of struggling in our individual lives and collectively as a people. That is why your success is so important to us, we do need a break.

Yes we are waiting, holding our collective breaths, and are also very anxious. Anxious:

– to see the Cabinet that you will give us. All we ask for is a competent, credible and lean Cabinet that will be able to deliver to the Zambian people.

– that you make good on your promises to the Zambian people. We see that you have made a very long list of deliverables! We vividly recall the ‘an egg a day for every Zambian’ and ‘More money in your pockets’ election slogans of times past – these slogans came to nought.

– as parents and guardians, to see our young adults helped to find their footing and dignity in our society.

– to see the cost of foodstuffs and other household needs, greatly reduced.

You see, at this stage, every little thing you do, is being discussed and analyzed and that is why issues of personal car and personal house preferences should not be holding centre stage. The above issues are weightier matters and should be given the priority.