With a goalles draw in the Group L match between Lesotho and Sierra Leone in Maseru, the Super Eagles became the 17th qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

This came an hour before Nigeria’s Paul Onuachu headed a stoppage-time winner to snatch a 1-0 matchday 5 victory in Benin Saturday.

Nigeria now have 11 points, Benin seven, Sierra Leone four and Lesotho three going into the final round of qualifiers Tuesday.

While three-time African champions Nigeria host Lesotho in Lagos with only pride at stake, Cup of Nations qualification will be on the line when Sierra Leone confront Benin in Freetown.

Full list of qualified nations

Algeria

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Comoros

Egypt

Equatorial Guinea

Gabon

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Ivory Coast

Mali

Morocco

Nigeria

Senegal

Tunisia

Zimbabwe

Contenders (16, for seven places)

Benin, Burundi, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Congo Brazzaville, Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritania, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda

Eliminated (14)

Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Kenya, Lesotho, Libya, Namibia, Niger, Sao Tome & Principe, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Zambia.

Djibouti, Liberia, Mauritius and Seychelles were eliminated in a preliminary round and Eritrea and Somalia did not enter

Disqualified (1)

Chad