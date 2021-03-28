With a goalles draw in the Group L match between Lesotho and Sierra Leone in Maseru, the Super Eagles became the 17th qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
This came an hour before Nigeria’s Paul Onuachu headed a stoppage-time winner to snatch a 1-0 matchday 5 victory in Benin Saturday.
Nigeria now have 11 points, Benin seven, Sierra Leone four and Lesotho three going into the final round of qualifiers Tuesday.
While three-time African champions Nigeria host Lesotho in Lagos with only pride at stake, Cup of Nations qualification will be on the line when Sierra Leone confront Benin in Freetown.
Full list of qualified nations
Algeria
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
Comoros
Egypt
Equatorial Guinea
Gabon
Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Ivory Coast
Mali
Morocco
Nigeria
Senegal
Tunisia
Zimbabwe
Contenders (16, for seven places)
Benin, Burundi, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Congo Brazzaville, Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritania, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda
Eliminated (14)
Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Kenya, Lesotho, Libya, Namibia, Niger, Sao Tome & Principe, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Zambia.
Djibouti, Liberia, Mauritius and Seychelles were eliminated in a preliminary round and Eritrea and Somalia did not enter
Disqualified (1)
Chad