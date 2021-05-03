Tutwa Ngulube

FULL LIST FOR ADOPTED CANDIDATES FOR CENTRAL PROVINCE.

1.Serenje Constituency – Maxwell Kabanda

2.Muchinga Constituency – Chester Kasonde

 

3.Chitambo Constituency – Chanda Mutale

4 .Mwembeshi – Kelvin Tolopo

5.Lufubu Constituency – Mrs Mizinga

6.Mumbwa Constituency – Mr Matembo

 

7.Nangoma Constituency – Mrs Albertina Chibonela C.

8.Mukushi North Constituency – Mr Christopher Chibuye

9. Mukushi South – Mr Davis Chisopa

 

10.Kapiri Mposhi Constituency – Mr Chrisprin .C. Siyingwa

11.Kabwe Constituency – Tutwa Ngulube.

12.Bwacha Constituency – Sydney Mushanga

