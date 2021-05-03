FULL LIST FOR ADOPTED CANDIDATES FOR CENTRAL PROVINCE.
1.Serenje Constituency – Maxwell Kabanda
2.Muchinga Constituency – Chester Kasonde
3.Chitambo Constituency – Chanda Mutale
4 .Mwembeshi – Kelvin Tolopo
5.Lufubu Constituency – Mrs Mizinga
6.Mumbwa Constituency – Mr Matembo
7.Nangoma Constituency – Mrs Albertina Chibonela C.
8.Mukushi North Constituency – Mr Christopher Chibuye
9. Mukushi South – Mr Davis Chisopa
10.Kapiri Mposhi Constituency – Mr Chrisprin .C. Siyingwa
11.Kabwe Constituency – Tutwa Ngulube.
12.Bwacha Constituency – Sydney Mushanga