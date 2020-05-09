President Edgar Lungu has announced the easing of some measures that were put in place two months ago that were meant curb the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases bringing the cumulative total to 167.

In his national address, President Lungu announced the reopening of Gyms and Cinemas saying it is time Zambians learnt to live with the new normal.

Lungu has also reopened restaurants and casinos whilst ordering that pupils in examination classes should return to school.

He said the reopened businesses have a responsibility to enhance hygene facilities at their premises.

Meanwhile, the Head of State has directed the reopening of primary and secondary schools by June 1, 2020 but ensure that all hygiene standards are in place to ensure safety of students in the context of the “new normal”.

On the new cases, President Lungu said they include six truck drivers and two health workers.

Below is the full Speech to the Nation

Fellow countrymen and women;