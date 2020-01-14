By Prudence Siabana

Government has released funds to pay teachers to continue the marking of Grade 12 examination papers.

Examination Council of Zambia Director Dr Michael Chalala told journalists this morning that marking of examination papers is currently underway and administration arrangements are being made to ensure the marking process in smoothly undertaken.

Dr. Chilala disclosed that following the commencing of marking of papers, Grade 12 examination results are expected to be ready and announced in the first week of February.

Marking of Grade 12 examination papers had stalled due to delays by the Ministry of Finance to allocate funds to the examination council Zambia to commence the process of marking the papers.

PHOENIX NEWS