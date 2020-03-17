By McDonald Chipenzi

FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT OF BILL 10

The grave has already been dug and pallbearers identified. Mourners will.be gathered at the burial site at the National Assembly of Zambia.

As a nation, we are awaiting the arrival of the Bill 10 body accompanied by Given LUBINDA, the Chief mourner and Hon Brian Mundubile, his deputy.

There will be no body viewing of this Bill 10′ body as the Bill 10’s body is in bad state and mourners are encouraged to walk out as the stench from the body of Bill 10 will be nauseating.

Fellow compatriots, countrymen and women, if we want to see genuine democracy and free and fair elections in 2021 General Elections with less controversies, let us appeal to our MPs’ consciousness this afternoon, to bury, with dignity, Bill 10 if the Govt will not WITHDRAW it..

Good morning all. We meet at PARLIAMENT this afternoon as we escort Bill 10 to its final resting place.

I submit