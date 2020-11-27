A worker at a funeral parlour has been fired after posing for a selfie with Diego Maradona’s corpse. He allegedly opened up Maradona’s coffin and struck a thumbs up pose.

This thoughtless gesture sparked outrage from the owner of the Buenos Aires funeral parlor who immediately fired the guy.

The manager at the parlour, Matias Picon however insists the man was part of an outside party, tasked with carrying the coffin.

“My father is 75 years old and he is crying, I am crying, my brother too, we are destroyed. He is not an employee here, he is a third party who only helped us load the drawer because it weighs a lot.

“The family chose a cedar box that is very difficult to transport and that is why we summoned it, just to carry the box,” Picon explained.

“The three outsourced employees that we call and appear in the images we took out their cell phones in the morgue.

“We gave them back to them when all the work had been finished and at that moment, which was when the police called me to organize the transfer, that’s when they did that,” Picon added.

Maradona’s lawyer Matias Morla said they would take further action against the “scoundrel.”

“Given the viralization of an image of Diego on his deathbed, I am going to personally take care of finding the scoundrel who took that photograph.

“All those responsible for such an act of cowardice will pay,” he wrote on Twitter.

Maradona died on Wednesday after suffering from a heart attack. The soccer legend had a brain surgery earlier this month and was on a path to recovery.

Back home in Maradona’s country protests broke out as mourners tried to catch a glimpse of the legend as he was lying in state at the presidential palace.

Teargas and rubber bullets were fired by police to control the violent crowd.