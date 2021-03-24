G12 CERTIFICATE VERIFICATION PROCEDURES RILE ASPIRANTS

Public office aspirants who are thronging the Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) offices in Lusaka to have their Grade 12 school certificates verified have described the process as tedious as it is making them spend days before completing the formalities.

The prospective aspirants have asked the ECZ to decentralize their offices to district centers to reduce costs on travel, food and accommodation.

Long queues have characterized the process of verifying Grade 12 certificates among people seeking public office in the August 12, 2021 General Elections and those applying for tertiary education.

A check by Diamond News at the ECZ offices in Lusaka’s Woodlands found long queues of people waiting to have their G12 certificate confirmed.

However, ECZ Spokesperson Nicholas Nkhuwa says most provinces already have provincial centres offering similar services to those being offered in Lusaka.