G12 KNOCKS DOWN FREEDOM SIKAZWE

Outgoing Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe has pulled out of the Mpulungu parliamentary race due to lack of academic qualifications.

Sikazwe who in the previous election in 2016 used a Mechanical Engineering Certificate from ‘Panganani Garage’ in Lusaka this time around falls short of the ECZ requirement to re-contest his seat.

Sikazwe only has two passes on his Form Five certificate making it impossible for even Lungu to help him secure his parliamentary seat.

Credit: Koswe