Zambia has lost a bold and gallant soldier in the fight against COVID-19, Ian Muntambo aged 24.

The dedicated health worker and Biomedical Scientist travelled duty bound on the Power Tools bus from Solwezi that plunged into the Kabompo River on 2nd May 2020.

“It is indeed a very sad moment for all of us” announced Dr Chitalu Chilufya, Minister of Health “Allow me to express our heartfelt condolences and commiserations to the family and friends of our beloved colleague”

