By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Kalulushi have arrested a 21-year-old man after he and four others gang raped a 28-year-old woman yesterday.

The incident happened when the victim was coming from a nearby Community where she had gone to watch a football game.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi has confirmed the unfortunate incident in an interview identifying the suspect arrested as Kasongo Chola, 21.

“This happened when the victim had gone out to watch a soccer match within the village, but eventually got drunk with unknown intoxicating liquor which she took. On her way home she was stalked by five unknown people who later took turns in raping her,” Mr. Chushi said.

He stated that the the victim complained of pains and sustained bruises on her private part, mouth and had a swollen face.

Mr. Chushi has explained that the victim during the attack managed to bite Chola of Chisebaula Farms on his mouth and he sustained a deep cut on his lower lip.

He said other suspects bolted while the injured suspect was apprehended but is currently receiving treatment at Kitwe Teaching Hospital.