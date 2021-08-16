Home politics PF Garry nkombo Ask President HH To Release Chellah Tukuta politicsPFUPND Garry nkombo Ask President HH To Release Chellah Tukuta August 16, 2021 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Garry nkombo · Sir my first request from you Bally is that You release our man He deserves to celebrate with us freely.. Thank you in advance My country people Help me share this Till it reaches alot 1 COMMENT Hope, this is a joke. The man was convicted. We may not like Dora but the court found Chellah guilty and jailed him accordingly. Of course the president has powers to forgive wrong doers. What about the fact that the gentlemen has appealed his sentence? Careful, these small things matter. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
