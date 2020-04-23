23.4.20

United Party for National Development Mazabuka lawmaker Garry Nkombo has implored Edgar Lungu to vote for Hakainde Hichilema in 2021 general election.

Mr Nkombo challenged Edgar Lungu not to be partisan but vote for a visionary leader if he is serious about Zambia’s economic recovery.

He emphasized that President Hichilema is a visionary leader as an economic expert.

Mr Nkombo was speaking on live radio program dubbed” boiling point” on Zambezi FM Radio in Livingstone district of Southern Province, Thursday.

“The country needs visionary leadership and it’s only UPND under HH ‘s leadership that Zambia can be redeemed from the leadership crisis.

I therefore urge Edgar Lungu to reflect deeply and vote for HH in 2021 general election.

2021 general election is not a joking matter and Edgar Lungu should be patriotic enough by voting for HH”.insisted Mazabuka central constituency member of parliament who is the UPND Chairman for election.

He added that there is too much corruption in Patriotic Front under Edgar lungu and facts are there to prove.

He recalled how he was approached by PF to bribe him to vote for Bill 10.

And Mr Nkombo narrated that Pf constituency chairman for Livingstone exposed his ignorance when he tried to twist facts on those councillors in western province.

Mr Nkombo said those councillors bought by PF and a letter written to a councillor promising her a job was evidence enough to prove it’s corruption.

He further urged PF to stop buying councillors instead provide leadership.

(C) UPND Media Team