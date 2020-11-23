By Chileshe Mwango

Political Scientist Alex Ng’oma says the quest by opposition United Party for National Development UPND Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Gary Nkombo to reinstate in parliament the motion to impeach President Edgar Lungu will not succeed.

The Mazabuka Lawmaker has written to speaker of the national assembly, Patrick Matibini to restore the motion to impeach President Lungu saying the judicial review against the motion does not hinder the speaker from tabling the matter.

But in an interview with phoenix news, Dr. Ng’oma says Mr. Nkombo is aware that he will not succeed with the matter hence embarking on activities aimed destructing the president.

Dr. Ng’oma further states that the application to have the motion reinstated is unnecessary especially that the country only has a few months before the next general elections.

Some of the grounds to impeach President Lungu are alleged impropriety, corruption and violation of the republican constitution.

PHOENIX NEWS