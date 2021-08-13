GARRY NKOMBO’S POINT OF ORDER AT MULUNGUSHI WAS VALID AND IN ORDER AND SHOULD NOT NECESSITATED A WALK OUT BY THE ECZ

The point of order raised by HON Garry Nkombo, UPND Elections Chairperson, at Mulungushi National Result Centre in Lusaka today OVER the Feira Constituency presidential results in Luangwa District of Lusaka Province is valid and in Order.

Without going into figures since, as stakeholders we were not privy to the ECZ or UPND the presidential result figures which necessitated the point order, the fact that an anomaly has allegedly been suspected by a participating party, ECZ was supposed to have put aside the Feira presidential results and continue to announce the rest they had.

The danger of allowing alleged suspicious or indeed an unagreed figures is that, once announced by the Presidential Returning Officer, cannot be reversed by anyone except through a petition in the constitutional court which can only be through a presidential petition.

So what Mr Nkombo has done is to avert a possible presidential petition over the Luangwa results, parties were unsatisfied.

ECZ was at faulty to have wanted to release results that were not verified by participating political parties and the Commission’s emotional “walk out” was unprecedented and unnecessary.

That was a simple issue. My assumption was that the Commission Chairperson is very innocent in this case as he could have been told by Secretariate that the results he was to announce were verified by the political parties before being presented to him, which was not true hence the point of order.

It is just an appeal to the Commission Secretariate to do their due diligence to avoid errors that can subject their chairperson to such public embarrassing moments in future as the case in 2016 over Lundazi results.

Such small mistakes have potential to erode public and stakeholders confidence in the Commission and in the result management of this election.

Let us appeal for calm on the part of the political parties, Zambians as well as the Commission. The emotions exhibited at Mulungushi today are worrying. This is a tense period that requires maximum sobriety and restraint.

I submit Chipenzi