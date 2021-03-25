Aspiring 2021 Member of Parliament for Mazabuka Central Constituency, Kizzy Moonga, popularly known as “Rocky 7” says that his family is living in fear following death threats from unknown people.

Moonga who is seeking adoption under the United Party for National Development, (UPND) exclusively says he received death threats over the weekend from people threatening to attack his family.

He explained to Byta FM that a close family member has alerted him that some people have been hired from Lusaka to harm his family.

Moonga said he has reported the matter to police, further vowing that he will not be intimidated by threats in his bid to contest as Member of Parliament for Mazabuka Central Constituency.

Meanwhile, incumbent MP Gary Nkombo also from UPND recently launched his campaign in the same area. -Byta FM