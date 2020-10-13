NKOMBO ESCAPES ACCIDENT UNHARMED, THANKS GOD FOR SPARING HIS LIFE

Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament, Gary Nkombo escaped a road accident Sunday night after a truck hit his vehicle from the rear right at Munali Hills in Chikankata.

Nkombo tells Byta FM News that he was waiting for clearance to proceed on a single lane at the construction site in the area when the truck, allegedly lost its breaks and hit his vehicle.

He explains that the truck driver struggled to control his vehicle before stopping about 80 metres ahead of him.

The lawmaker was on his way back to his Shimabala residence in Kafue after a rally in Mazabuka’s Irish Grounds.

He has thanked God for sparing his life and has assured his constituents and citizens that he is well, except for the trauma that comes with surviving an accident.

Nkombo, however, reveals that he is back to work and attended to various intraparty at the United Party for National Development offices Monday afternoon.

Source: Byta FM News