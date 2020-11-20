GARY NKOMBO WANTS PRESIDENT LUNGU’S IMPEACHMENT MOTION RESTORED

Mazabuka Member of Parliament, Gary Nkombo has asked the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Patrick Matibini to restore the motion to impeach President Edgar Lungu.

Article 108 of the Constitution allows a Member of Parliament, supported by at least one third of the lawmakers, to move a motion to remove the President from office.

The motion was raised in 2018 by then Roan Member of Parliament, Chishimba Kambwili, but was halted after a Judicial Review filed in the High Court against Matibini for tabling the motion.

However, Nkombo has requested the speaker to restore the motion on the Order Paper for debates in the house, saying the judicial review against the motion does not hinder Matibini from tabling the matter.

(Source: Byta FM Zambia)