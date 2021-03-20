GARY NKOMBO’S CHALLENGER, KIZZY MOONGA STARTS CONSTRUCTION OF THE FIRST EVER CLINIC IN PLAN 2000 USING PERSONAL RESOURCES

United Party for National Development, (UPND) Mazabuka Central Constituency aspiring candidate, Kizzy Moonga has launched the construction of the first ever clinic in Plan 2000 Area.

Moonga (in black top) has hit the ground running soon after filing his application for adoption for Mazabuka Central Parliamentary seat and handed over an initial K10, 000 to the Project Committee for site mobilization, Friday afternoon.

The former Bank of Zambia (BOZ) Assistant Director – Procurement who tells Byta FM that he wants to improve the livelihood of people by addressing their challenges, pledged to complete the clinic within the shortest time.

Project Committee Treasurer, Mateo Mwiinde Sialyobo thanked Moonga on behalf of the community and pledged to work prudently.

He has since appealed to other well-wishers and NGOs to emulate Moonga.

And Clay Kalisalile called on the people of the area to support the project and rally behind Moonga saying residents deserve health services closer.