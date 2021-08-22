Home politics PF Gary Nkombo’s prophecy on Chishimba Kambwili and the Opposition PF politicsPFUPND Gary Nkombo’s prophecy on Chishimba Kambwili and the Opposition PF August 22, 2021 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 2 COMMENTS And…it came to pass! Thank you God!! Reply Mwana muchende waambaula hahahaha Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
And…it came to pass! Thank you God!!
Mwana muchende waambaula hahahaha