Gary Nkombo………surely a rising star in UPND!

After putting up a sterling performance at the Mulungushi International Conference Center (the national totaling center for the just ended Presidential and general elections) Gary has defied all odds and emerged as a rising star in UPND. He’s not only charismatic and articulate, but also quick to stand up in the face of injustice!

Where many would easily cower into a corner and whimper like a drenched goat in the face of the mighty ECZ, Gary chose to take the risk and wrestle the marauding bull! What are we implying?

Once it became apparent that ECZ was on course to start announcing bogus results as was the case during the 2016 general elections, Gary sprang to his feet and wondered whether it was in order for ECZ to start announcing unverified results for Chasefu constituency in Eastern province contrary to what other stakeholders had with them.

After a heated exchange of words between him and ECZ, the commission finally budged and quickly retreated to the chambers as questions from stakeholders continued landing on their backs like tornadoes!

The drama didn’t end there! During another session, Gary boldly found his way to the mike and challenged the commission why they had deducted some votes for HH from Mazabuka and allocated the same to Andyford Banda of PAC.

“For us every vote counts in these elections,” he emphasized. ECZ was caught with pants down once again!

Even when the entire Vice Chairperson attempted to reprimand and intimidate him, Gary remained unshaken.

“Do not patronize me. I am not playing to the gallery but simply stating facts,” he dared the emotionally charged vice chairperson.

In a nutshell, Gary’s tenacity to take on ECZ has him to the masses. Everywhere you go; at churches, in the bars, minibuses, markets, barbershops, shops, work places……everyone is talking about him.

“Gary is the real deal!” “Gary kapondo!” “Gary has saved the UPND from being robbed of victory!” “Gary mwaume!” “Gary ni nshimbi!”

While we are all mulling over this, I would like to remind everyone that Gary’s commitment to the aspirations and ideals of UPND has been unwavering over the years even as the previous corrupt regime dangled countless pieces of gold and silver in his face on several occasions.

I would personally attest to Gray’s loyalty to HH. Just after UPND was robbed of victory in the just ended 2016 general elections, a frenzied conversation erupted on social media. Suggestions were being floated back and forth that perhaps time had come for HH to step aside for the likes of Gary.

I was fortunate enough to bump into Gary that time around at a private function somewhere in North western province.

“Hon. Nkombo I hope you’ve seen what people are saying on social media. They are suggesting you should consider taking over from HH if he loses the next coming elections,” I said to him after we had finished exchanging the greeting formalities.

“You know what my friend,” he looked at me thoughtfully. “Loyalty defines a man, I can never betray HH no matter what!”

He then went on to give a catalogue of how HH has been of help personally to him and his family for many years. That marked the end of our conversation.

Thanks Gary!

Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

Social & Political Analyst