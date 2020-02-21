SMART EAGLES

Lusaka Province Minister Hon. Bowman Lusambo and Provincial Central Member of Parliament Hon. Margaret Mwanakatwe had a busy Friday, sensitizing NIPA and Evelyne Hone College students on measures that government had undertaken to bring to book culprits behind gassing incidents in the country.

And the Ministers urged Students and the general citizenry to desist against mob injustice adding that killing suspects would shield investigative wings from getting hold of the masterminds.

Hon. Lusambo said President Lungu was committed to ensuring that perpetrators were brought to book.

“The President will not tolerate this type of lawlessness to continue, we will not tolerate it.” Hon. Lusambo sated.

He said Government had already arrested a couple of individuals and was closing in on perpetrators.

He added that Government would not look at the political affiliation or their stature in society when dealing with them.

And Hon. Lusambo said the fact that the gassings are politically motivated should not be ruled out.

The minister was however of the firm belief that the gassings are politically motivated but was quick to mention that citizens should not take the law in their hands.

He has since encouraged communities to remain united and know each other and take note of those involved in foreign activities.

“These criminals are using our children, so know your neighbour and know your friend” he stated.

Hon. Lusambo has since urged NIPA and Evelyn Hone, managements to heighten their security by screening those entering and leaving the institutions.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Mwanakatwe who is also the Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee has said that the Patriotic Front Government will not allow unscrupulous people with ill intentions to derail the country’s peace and security.

“We will not let these satanic people derail our peace and security” Hon. Mwanakatwe stated.