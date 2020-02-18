GASSING A PSY-OP: AN ANALYSIS

By Richard Bani

This write-up aims to be as objective as possible, but please keep an open mind. Let’s dig in.

Has it hit you yet? Since these gassing incidents took centre stage we have all stopped discussing the economy, corruption, Seer 1’s revelations, loadsheding, bill 10, Mukula and the other scandals the government is deeply involved in. Have you seen how our attention can easily be diverted?

What is happening in Zambia right now is what is known as Psychological operation. Someone somwhere is benefiting from the fear and terror that is being injected into the airwaves. So we should ask 2 questions here: who could be benefiting from this? The UPNDs HH or the PFs EL?

Maybe this is helping HHs chances of getting into state house, maybe this will help Lungu stay in power. Who stands to gain from the current situation? Answer this, why would an opposition leader fan chaos in a country he aspires to rule? Why would he burn down his own people? Who will he rule or govern? If elections were to be held right now, who would win? Who stands to gain from instability, a man aspiring to govern or a man governing. Can one man who doesn’t control the armed forced and various security wings have the capability to conduct a country wide assault on his own people, for what?

Now look at PF. Picture a scenario where they lose and are kicked out of office, what would follow. They would be a large scale exposure of all the deep and dark secrets that this regime has been engaging in, we only know the surface and the surface is appalling, think about the things we don’t know. Like what is Kaizar Zulu’s new role?

These people are scared of leaving office. And this instability is a serious smoke screen. They are attempting to kill 2 birds with one stone. Blame all this on HH get rid of him, and also as an added bonus divert the attention of the masses from serious topics such bill 10 and the economy.

This whole thing is being staged managed by them. Now I don’t know if the presidency is aware that this is an inside job or not. The presidency has always sat back and left the dirty work to other agents that work in the shadows. All the presidency says is get it done I don’t care how. My fear is that this government is not very experienced in handling such issues, they may create chaos they will fail to control.

In conclusion, just because an event is staged doesn’t mean it’s fake. Particular events can be very real but the effect they all have is the huge stage, the accumlative impact is the real trick here, the real goal.

PF have introduced us to all sorts of chaos. Their rule has been characterised by such, this is not a surprise. Their desperation has reached alarming levels. Brace yourselves for even more insanity.