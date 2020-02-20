By Patricia Mbewe

The young African leaders initiative-YALI-has charged that the current gassing happenings are meant to justify calls for an early election and portray a picture that the country has become ungovernable.

YALI president Andrew Ntewewe says a clique of politicians who refused to recognise the legitimacy of the current leadership have been trying to portray as though the government has failed to govern and are trying to justify their claims through the current happenings.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mr Ntewewe said the gassing of houses which he termed as terrorist acts are well calculated to cause mayhem, fear and induce panic among the general citizenry.

He has since appealed to Zambians to realize that these sponsored chemical gassing are aimed at raising discontent and bring government into hatred and contempt.

PHOENIX NEWS