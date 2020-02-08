28 pupils at Meheba B Secondary School in Kalumbila District are admitted to Lumwana District Hospital after unknown people sprayed toxic chemicals in a boarding house they were sleeping.

North-Western Province Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila said in a statement yesterday that the incident happened on Wednesday night and that five of the pupils are in a critical condition.

Mr. Namachila said police are investigating the matter but that no arrest has so far been made.

He also appealed to members of the public to avoid taking the law into their own hands each time they apprehend a suspect as this is defeating the efforts of the police and this behaviour has created enough room for chemical attacks to continue on vulnerable communities. He said they should instead surrender the suspect to the police.

Police have increased patrols at night in order to protect people from being gassed.