GASSING IN THE COUNTRY IS UPND’S PLANNED ARMAGEDDON SAYS KENNEDY KAMBA.

Patriotic Front Lusaka Province Secretary Kennedy Kamba has said the Gassing in the country is the armageddon that was promised by the opposition UPND.

Mr Kamba said the evil acts which were preached by the United Party for National Development and Socialist Party were now coming to fruition.

He said in an interview yesterday that Zambians should open their eyes and realise that the happenings were a political move by Opposition forces.

Mr Kamba said the opposition were engineering such acts in order to instill fear in the Zambian people ahead of 2021 general elections.

“The Armageddon which has been preached by the opposition leaders is what is happening. And for us as the PF and Zambians people we know that this is politically motivated. All they want is for the Zambian people to rise against the Government of President Edgar Changwa Lungu”.

“Their agenda is to ensure that the Zambian people can start demonstrating against the legitimately elected Government. We know that they want people as they demonstrate, they burn down schools, hospitals and police stations the PF has built because they are not happy with the development,” Mr Kamba said.

He said the opposition want to engage in evil acts in order to get to State House, but they should find right ways on how Zambians could vote them into office like they did with the PF.

Mr Kamba also wondered how the UPND could embrace fake prophets like Seer 1 to endorse its leader Hakainde Hichilema ahead of 2021 when he was talking ill about the country and promising to kill people.