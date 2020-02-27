Gassing Mastermind Nabbed On Copperbelt, Reveals Minister.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has revealed that one gassing mastermind has been arrested on the Copperbelt and charged with acts of terrorism.

Mr. Kampyongo revealed that Brian Maipambe has been charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act together with Lazarous Mwape, another mastermind.

He said at a media briefing jointly held with information Minister Dora Siliya and Education Minister David Mabumba that so far, 26 suspects have been arrested in connection with acts of chemical spraying recorded in several parts of the country.

He said the police were slowly closing in on all those behind the criminal acts.

“What is interesting to note is that some of these suspects have been charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act Section 9 and these two suspects namely Brian Maipambe and Lazarus Mwape, have been charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Some of these suspects are appearing in court for offences such as murder and interestingly, these two suspects are equally appearing for murder cases. With regard to the ongoing investigations, the latest we have is that one suspect on the Copperbelt has been arrested. As you know, these people have been operating in groups and they have got various coordinators. And sooner than later, we shall start zeroing in on the motives of those that are behind these activities,” he said.

He also warned those in the habit of spreading rumours on social media to stop the trend as they risked being arrested.

“There is some social media circulation that victims of gassing who are going to various medical centres and hospitals are having their blood drawn by the doctors who are also involved in these gassing activities. That reckless statement must be dispelled. And I want to say to those that are doing that that police are doing a lot of work on those that are hiding behind social media. But I want to assure you that Lusaka is returning to calm,” Mr. Kampyongo said.