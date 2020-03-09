UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka has demanded that the Police clarify the release of Malon Banda and Given Phiri from Police Cells.

Mr Katuka said the UPND is concerned that the gassing suspects who were nabbed in Eastern Province have reportedly been released by the Police in Lusaka.

He said the Party has been reliably informed that Malon Banda Who was in the Ibex Hill Police cell was released unconditionally, with the inmates having been subtly told that he was being taken to Mukobeko prison by the police.

Mr. Katuka said Given Phiri, who claims to be Edgar Lungu’s nephew was also unconditionally released by the Police.

“Malon Banda and Given Phiri were arrested in Eastern Province a few weeks ago and were found with new fraudulently acquired UPND cards which were meant to be used to implicate the UPND in the gassing scheme. We wish to seek clarification from the police command under what terms the duo have been released”, said Mr. Katuka.

“What is amazing is that the police have not taken the duo to court. This is a serious indictment on the rule of law”, he added.

Police are yet to comment on the matter.