The Chingola Magistrate Court has committed to the High Court a 37 year old man who was allegedly found with some chemicals suspected to be used on the gassing of homes.

This is in a matter Evans Mulenga is charged with the offence of being in possession of articles for terrorism contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

When the matter came up before Chingola Resident Magistrate Peggy Banda, Mulenga was charged on two counts of being in possession of articles for terrorism and chemicals without lawful authority contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that on 15th January, 2020, Mulenga while acting with other persons unknown had in possession of two bottles containing a combination of chemicals suspected to be used in gassing of homes.

When the matter came up, Magistrate Banda indicated that the charges are only triable in the High Court.

Magistrate Banda has since adjourned the matter to 6th March, 2020 for mention and waiting for instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The suspect is still in police custody.