Bishop Joseph Kazhila Writes

GASSING WE NEED ANSWERS

We the people of Zambia should start demanding answers about gassing.

Who planned it? What was the motive for gassing innocent people? Who sponsored it? Who coordinated it? Who were involved? The blood they took from victims where did they take it? What fuming chemical agents were used in gassing and what could be the probable effects to victims health?

Remember people’s peace was disturbed, others died whilst others were injured and others traumatized.

How do you think about gassing? Should it just die a natural death without proper investigations and answers?