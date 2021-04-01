Gawa Undi in court for poor performance

THE Lusaka High Court has ordered that trial in a matter in which Paramount Kalonga Gawa Undi of the Chewa people of Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique has been sued should go ahead.

In this matter, Fredrick Daka (Gawa Undi) has been sued by Christopher Phiri seeking to remove him from the throne for alleged poor performance of his duties.

His duties, among others, is bringing rains, being custodian of Nyau dancers and organizing the kingdom.

Phiri also seeks to remove Daka from the throne on grounds that he emmanted from a junior household in the succession line and as such, someone else from a senior household should be appointed.

Meanwhile, Gawa Undi earlier applied to have the matter dismissed but the Court ruled against the application and ordered hearing of the matter to proceed.

©Kalemba