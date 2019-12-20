GBM AND PF.

WILL HISTORY REPEAT ITSELF?

Hon Mpankata told the Daily Revelations (Zambia) newspaper that GBM was too ambitious to remain in the same deputy chairperson position.

Ask Honourable Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika, Dr Fred M’membe who we’re among the first 10 people to register the MMD in 1990 and they will confirm that that this is the same strategy Zambia Confess of Trade Unions (ZCTU) Chairman-General and MMD Chairman for mobilization, FTJ Chiluba employed to defeat MMD National Chairman Arthur Wina (Vice President Inonge Wina’s late husband), Solwezi East MP, late Humphrey Mulemba and the late former High Court Commissioner Edward Jack Shamwana and to become MMD President at the first MMD National Convention held at Mulungushi Conference Center from 28th February to 3rd March. 1991.

Two years later, Humphrey Mulemba told me and the late BBC Correspondent the late Elias Kayombo NYAKUTEMBA (in Mulemba’s house in Roma, LUSAKA) that Chiluba was a shrewd and craft politician who had separately whoodwinked him and Arthur Wina that he was contented with the position of Vice Chairman for mobilization and that he would not challenge them.

Arising from this ‘assurance’, Mulemba and Wina gave Chiluba huge resources to mobilize support for them ahead of the first MMD convention. Chiluba mobilized delegates for himself.

It was only two weeks before the convention that Chiluba revealed his craftiness. At a mass rally in Samfya (Luapula Province), Chiluba stunned Mulemba and Wina by announcing his candidacy- too late for Mulemba and Wina to re-strategise.

GBM, unlike Chiluba, would whoodwinked President Lungu and PF that he just PF to defeat Hakainde HICHILEMA in 2021.

Is it not the same GBM who said he was not looking for any position from President Lungu? So, vice chairman for mobilisatio is not a position! Only that in government is a position?

Watch out Hon Chitotela. Watch out Honourable Chilufya.