GBM speaks out

Deputy Mobilization Chairman Geofrey Bwalya Mwamba Populary known as GBM has assured President Edgar Lungu that he is determined to dismantle the United Party for National Development in Northern Province.

Mr. Mwamba says President Edgar Lungu must ignore UPND win in Lipososhi because he was sidelined in the campaign. He says he has already grabbed back all the majority of people he took to UPND in 2015 and 2016.

Mr. Mwamba says he was honoured that President Edgar Lungu Lungu has trusted him with authority to deliver Northern Province to the PF in 2021. And President Edgar Lungu has called on all party Members to Unite ahead of 2021 because it is not going to be an easy battle. In 2021 it is HH Vs GBM for ECL in Northern Province. The Head of State says he trusted Mr. Mwamba’s influence in the Province adding that all party Members must reconcile and start working together now.