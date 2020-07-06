Patriotic Front (PF) Vice National Chairperson for Mobilisation Geoffrey Mwamba has called on party members in Central Province to supplement the efforts of district structures by mobilizing the party in the region.

Speaking when he met Central Province Mobilisation Committee members in Katuba today, Mr. Mwamba said the key role of committees is to mobilize the party in all provinces to ensure PF wins elections in 2021.

He advised members of the party to avoid infighting adding that they should aim ensuring the party emerges victorious in 2021.

And Central Province Mobilisation Coordinator Andrew Sinyangwe said COVID -19 had disturbed the Mobilisation because of the guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

Mr. Sinyangwe noted that the programme for mobilisation will now continue while following the laid down guidelines.