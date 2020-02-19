GOVERNANCE activist Pamela Chisanga says PF deputy national mobilisation committee chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba is not to be trusted because he is a self-confessed liar.

Mwamba, popularly known as GBM, has been quoted saying he has known of the recent gassing schemes for the past five years and would soon expose the mastermind.

He also said he used to bad mouth the ruling party when he was part of the opposition UPND.

When asked if he was politicking about what he was alleging against the UPND, he said he was telling the truth but he only lied against the PF.

“When I said that PF has not done anything, I was politicking because PF has done what people have seen in Zambia. [those people who doubt what I’m saying], it’s up to them to doubt, I don’t care whether they doubt me or not but when I was in the opposition I said PF has done nothing but PF has done something. People have seen including the opposition so they must differentiate,” he said.

Mwamba rejoined the ruling PF last April after several years as UPND vice-president. Three weeks before leaving the opposition party, Mwamba openly declared that he would never go back to the PF.

“This time I am saying the truth. When I talk about UPND and its HH (party leader Hakainde Hichilema), I say they don’t eat with people, this is what they are, that is not politicking I’ m saying the truth. Now if I said when I was with UPND that PF is a failed project, I was politicking because we have seen what they have done. Look at the development the PF has brought into this country. Even what I said, I knew that these were not true but I was politicking.”

But Chisanga said trusting such a person can escalate the already volatile situation.

“So, a man who openly says he lied to gain political mileage is now saying he has information on who is behind the gassing! Fellow citizens, do not hold your breaths on this one. He must provide clear evidence. Any more speculations will further fuel the crisis. Can’t be trusted,” tweeted Chisanga.