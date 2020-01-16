A child died this afternoon in Chilubi following a stampede caused by Patriotic Front cadre Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba who was throwing T-Shirts and Chitenge materials to hungry women in Chilubi.

In his usual style, the boisterous former UPND vice president now turned senior PF cadre was throwing T-Shirts and Chitenge materials to women at Chilubi Day Secondary Resource Centre which the PF has turned into a store room.

The infant was on its mother’s back but as she (mother) was trying to grab the Chitenge the PF is corrupting voters with, she slipped, fell and landed on top of the child who died instantly.

The PF campaign manager Chitalu Chilufya, who is a medical doctor by profession, tried but all in vain to resuscitate the child.

The PF ferried people from far away Islands with some coming from as far as Mansa and Kasama for the Parliamentary by election campaigns slated for 13th February.

SOURCE: ZWD