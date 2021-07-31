GBM CONDEMNS HH FOR FAILING TO CONDEMN BRUTAL KILLING OF TWO PF CADRES

Patriotic Front (PF) Member of Central Committee (MCC) Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba is disappointed with United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema for refusing to condemn the brutal murder of two PF cadres by UPND cadres in Lusaka’s Kanyama township.

The PF cadres were murdered in cold blood using axes and machetes at a command centre in Ward 13 of Kanyama Constituency in Lusaka.

Mr Mwamba , who is former UPND vice president described Mr Hichilema as a known blood thirsty Freemason who never condemns any form of violence perpetrated by UPND cadres.

Mr Mwamba said it was unfortunate that Mr Hichilema is on record as having encouraged his supporters to use violence as a guise of defending themselves.

Sensing an iminent sixth election loss in the forthcoming general elections , Mr Hichilema’s supporters have been instructed to create chaos and havoc through indiscriminate attacks and macabre killings of innocent citizens.

The blood letting UPND leader elects to remain mute at the callous murders and violent attacks on PF cadres and sympathisers.

Amnesty International and the Human Rights Watch have condemned Mr Hichilema and his leadership for not raising concerns among its flock.

Mr Mwamba pointed out that the UPND is known for shifting the blame on PF and other opposition political have clearly exposed their inadequacies politically and administratively.

Some Kanyama residents talked to have asked the Electoral Commission of Zambia to ban the UPND from participating in this election. Others have vowed to decampaign the violent party.