PF CADRE GEOFFREY BWALYA MWAMBA CONTINUES ATTACKING HAKAINDE HICHILEMA AFTER MISSING OUT AN OPPORTUNITY TO HOLD HICHILEMA’S BOTTLE OF WATER AND DO WHAT HE ALWAYS WANTED.

PATROTIC Front ( PF) astray cadre Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba popularity known as GBM continues crying over United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema’s food and water.

The once respected adult but now a genetically modified reduced cadre sung about Hichilema during his empty talk at Long Acres Lodge this afternoon in Lusaka.

It’s now clear that GBM had bad intentions and still bitter about President Hakainde

Hichilema’s fast political momentum. He [GBM] can not talk about issues affecting the nation eg crippled economy, load shedding, lack of employment, high inflation, price of mealie- meal, gassing etc. He is always on the missing blind side by concentrating on one individual and Zambian people knows his mission of character assassinating Hichilema.

The electorates wants to hear how PF will fix the economy, post all University and college graduates and promote men and women in uniforms based on qualifications not such childish talk from GBM.

If having a big body and tones of tummybelly was equivalent to cleverness, Mwamba would have been the best man in Zambia unfortunately the opposite is the reality. He is a fool at 50.

Zee Fixer.