PF vice-national mobilisation chairman Godfrey Bwalya Mwamba is down with COVID-19.
Sources both in Lusaka and Kasama confirmed that Mwamba was yesterday morning scheduled to be airlifted into Lusaka.
Mwamba who has been in Kasama tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
“GBM is down with Covid, to be airlifted from Kasama this morning,” the source said. – THe Mast
Chawama saana balemona ati takwaba covid-19
We shall see how a no go zone northern province how it will treat him if he will not need another province .too much talk talk bamudala
What do you expect. He has been going round campaigning buying counselors. Why others are denied.
It serves you right.