PF vice-national mobilisation chairman Godfrey Bwalya Mwamba is down with COVID-19.

Sources both in Lusaka and Kasama confirmed that Mwamba was yesterday morning scheduled to be airlifted into Lusaka.

Mwamba who has been in Kasama tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

“GBM is down with Covid, to be airlifted from Kasama this morning,” the source said. – THe Mast