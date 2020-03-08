GBM DISMANTLES HH IN LIVINGSTONE AS ONLY TWO PEOPLE ATTEND HIS MAMMOTH RALLY.

By George Lemba

Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba also known as GBM among his PF fellow cadres yesterday held a rally in Livingstone which was mainly attended by his security guards.

GBM hired Musicians among them Dandy Crazy to go and sing for him but to his surprise, no one turned up for the meeting.

This forced GBM and tribalist Bizwell Lunatic Mutale to hold the rally under a tent as opposed to the main ground.

Apparently, GBM expected the UPND to harass him in Livingstone today but to his shock, no one even paid attention that the cadre who pledged to finish HH was actually in their area.

GBM is a liar and just today, the Police exposed him that he was lying when he said that he knew the people who were gassing.

Anyway, below are the pictures of the mammoth rally held by GBM and the entire PF top leadership after their massive adverts about the same.- Koswe