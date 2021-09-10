GBM GAVE ME PRE MARKED BALLOT PAPERS FOR MAYORAL ELECTIONS, CLAIMS PRESIDING OFFICER

A presiding officer in the just ended general election has told the local election tribunal court that he was given premarked ballot papers for Mayoral candidates by former ruling party PF deputy mobilization chairman Geoffrey Mwamba which contained about 8000 ballot papers which were marked in favor of one candidate.

Testifying in a case where UPND losing candidate for Lusaka Mayor victor Nyasulu has petitioned Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala, Phineas Kazongo, 36, a teacher by professional says Mwamba told him to fuse the said pre-marked ballot papers at Matero community hall were he was working from.

In this matter Nyasulu has cited Ms.Chitangala and the Electoral Commission of Zambia as respondents respectively.