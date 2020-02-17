chishimba Kambwili adds his Voice among many other ,who have continued to condemn Patriotic Front Deputy Mobilization Chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba statement ”HICHILEMA IS SO STIGY, CARRIES WATER IN HIS ARMPITS”

Kambwili advised Mr mwamba to group and emurate his style of politics.

We have photo of you smilling eating with hakainde.

Has he become stigy man now that you have left.

Patriotic Front Deputy Mobilization Chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has said United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema is a stingy man who doesn’t know how to share.

And Mr. Mwamba says there is no one who is planning to kill Hakainde Hichilema because he is just a broke as GBM.

Speaking today at the PF Interactive Forum, Mr. Mwamba stated that there is no way Hichilema can be President because he is too stingy.

He says the only thing Mr. Hichilema knows is to carry a Bottle of Water in his armpits and eat ‘Vitumbuwa’ in his bedroom.

Mr. Mwamba says every time Hichilema wants to eat something during Campaigns, he will buy fritas (Vitumbuwa) and lock himself up in his room to eat alone.