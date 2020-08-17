GBM INTRODUCES HIS DAUGHTER TO LUKASHYA RESIDENTS AHEAD OF THE PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION

Patriotic Front (PF) deputy national mobilisation chairperson Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, popularly known as GBM, has introduced his second born daughter Sibongile to the voters in Lukashya Constituency in Kasama district following her application to stand on the ruling party’s ticket in the forthcoming parliamentary by-election.

Mr. Mwamba says he has respected his daughter’s decision to apply for consideration to contest the Lukashya by-election and that it will be entirely up to the Central Committee to make the final decision on who should stand on the ruling party’s ticket.

“My second born daughter has also applied to stand in Lukashya and she is here,” said Mr. Mwamba before inviting Sibongile to greet the people of Chishipula area during his on-going party mobilisation activities.

And Sibongile has promised to provide the required leadership if given the nod by delivering the much needed development to the people of Lukashya who are yearning for effective representation in Parliament.

In 2016, Sibongile stood in Kasama Central on the UPND ticket but lost to Patriotic Front’s national youth chairman Kelvin Sampa.

The Lukashya by-election has been necessitated by the death of Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge.

The Central Committee is expected to pick a candidate this weekend who will be unveiled to the public by PF Secretary General Davies Mwila on August 18, 2020.

Mr. Mwila confirmed that 11 aspiring candidates have officially applied to stand on PF ticket in Lukashya, who include, Kasama District Commissioner Kelly Kashiwa, George Chisanga, Maggie Bwalya, Andrew Mpandamwike, Charles Mfula, Daniel Bwalya, Geoffrey Bweupe, Davies Mulenga, Paul Kakana and Frank Bwalya.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia is yet to set the dates for nominations and elections for the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe parliamentary by-elections.