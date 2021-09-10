GBM is Asking to Return Back to UPND

Mr Mwamba or GBM as popularly known by the people, addressed the press in wanting to come back to UPND.

He claimed that there was some threats that were carried out by the previous government to him but his heart was always with UPND.

So he will be waiting for the response from the UPND’s spokesperson if he is eligible to return or not

What is your say on this?