By Patson Chilemba

Ruling PF member Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) says the government squeeze on Chishimba Kambwili is expected because when one is in politics they must always support the government of the day.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Kambwili that he had been squeezed to such an extent that he was even failing to pay school fees of 27,000 British pounds (approximately K567,000) per annum for his three children studying in the United Kingdom, GBM said the only solution from Kambwili’s predicament was to rejoin the ruling party.

“When you are in politics you must always support the government of the day, unless you are very much sure that you can actually fend for yourself. So it’s a pity that as early as this my brother starts crying foul, that is expected, not only in Zambia, I think all over the world,” GBM said. “So under opposition how do you expect to get favours from the government?”

He accused Kambwili of having played a role in squeezing him during the time he served as vice-president for the opposition UPND.

“When he was in the government I am sure he was one of those who made sure that GBM was squeezed, now it is his turn,” GBM said. “Fortunately GBM alisungapo, ena whether in the opposition or ruling party he’s still comfortable. So my brother that is expected, it’s so unfortunate that he cannot even afford to pay even school fees for his children, but that’s why I think it’s just important that the brother just comes back into the fold where he belongs.”

GBM said Kambwili must rejoin PF and start supporting President Lungu, saying even in homes people differed, but it did not mean that they were enemies. He said President Lungu did consider Kambwili as an enemy, adding that the NDC leader must not be comfortable with running his little party that would not even take him anywhere.

“Because I have discussed with my brother the President the man has no grudge against anyone. Look at me, I went away, I am back and I have been welcomed by my brother and the PF officials. So he should just swallow his pride and come back, we are one,” GBM said. “He did so much actually to see to it that PF formed government and so today why does he want to be running his own little party which will not even take him anywhere?”

GBM urged Kambwili and the “other brothers” to consider their political standing by swallowing their pride, saying even when they knew that they would not win they still wanted to cling to their parties like tics.

“We shall welcome him and I am sure even the President will welcome him, even our brothers and sisters will welcome him into the party,” said GBM. – Daily Revelation