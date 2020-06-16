By Lambwe Kachali

We will continue to infiltrate UPND strongholds because people have lost confidence in Hakainde Hichilema, vows PF deputy mobilisation chairperson Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Mwamba, fondly known as GBM says there was no way Zambians could invest their political confidence and trust in an individual (referring to Hichilema) who has been in the opposition for the past twenty years.

He said last week’s local government by-election victory for the PF in Western Province was symptomatic of the electorate’s lack of political interest not only in the UPND as a party, but also its entire leadership.

GBM who could not hide his excitement at his party’s victory, charged that there was currently no UPND stronghold as the PF had and would continue to infiltrate their bedroom.

“It’s quite exciting and encouraging to see that UPND strongholds have been infiltrated by us the PF. Why? This is because people are fatigued…sympathisers and members of the UPND are fatigued to continue supporting a party which they have realised will never form government. Us, as PF, I think are strong and geared to ensure that we win the support of our brothers and sisters in UPND, more especially in Southern Province, Western Province, North-Western Province and other provinces where they are strong,” GBM said. “This momentum will increase. It is just because of the Covid-19 that has slowed down everything. We can’t mobilise support countrywide the way we would, but once this is over, then you are going to see that we do better than what we are doing now. So, come 2021, I am quite positive and confident that PF will actually infiltrate ‘badly’ in UPND areas where they were once upon a time strong.”

On UPND assertions that the PF used mealie meal to entice electorate to vote for their candidates, GBM wondered why the UPND failed to counter PF’s political strategy by either using similar or even better political campaign approaches.

He denied having used mealie meal as bait to win votes.

“The mealie meal that was delivered in Western province was not to entice people to vote for PF: the mealie meal went into our camps. If UPND cannot afford to give mealie meal to their people who are campaigning for them, it’s very unfortunate. Even the Electoral Act allows parties to feed their people. If you can afford, you can give them the whole animal per day,” he said. “HH has so many animals, why can he give his people (some) animals to feed. I think that is…normally, in Bemba we say, ‘uwakalema tabula kabepesho’ (when you fall, you always want to find an excuse), and this is what UPND are trying to do. People are tired of being in the opposition; they can’t find any reasonable and sensible leadership, and they have to change course. We commend the people of where once upon a time UPND was strong for supporting President Edgar Lungu and PF.”

GBM further challenged Hichilema to show his financial muscle by supporting his people during campaigns. He said no sane supporter could campaign for a political party on an empty stomach.

GBM said since many people view Hichilema as rich, he does not see any correlation between those claims and what was on the ground concerning the UPND leader’s support to the party, not only during elections, but also to the party’s daily operations.

He observed that most of the party finances were coming from membership contributions, with a large chunk coming from members of parliament monthly contributions, and not Hichilema. “People claim that HH has so much money than myself, so can he use his financial muscle to infiltrate the PF stronghold. The best he (can do) also (is to) use money to counter those that use money. But I think that is not the issue at hand,” said GBM. “It is just that people are fatigued. You cannot be in opposition for 20 years plus just fighting for the same thing. Even if you are chaffing a woman, can you be chaffing a woman for 20 years…she is refusing you and you continue chaffing her? It shows there is something wrong with you.”