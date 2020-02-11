Former Defence Minister and PF Mobilisation Deputy Chairperson, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM)met

UPND Chilubi by-election campaign manager and party deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka.

The two held an impromptu roadside meeting at which they called for peace ahead of Thursday’s voting.

The roadside unexpected meeting at Matipa area of Chilubi Mainland brought the two rival camps face to face for the first time since the campaigns started on January 16th.