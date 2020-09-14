GBM PREDICTS LUNGU’S DOWNFALL NEXT YEA

Former UPND vice president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba commonly known as GBM, has advised fellow PF members to think twice and replace Edgar Lungu or PF loses lamentably as he notes that the ground looks bad for PF. In other words, GBM has vindicated us by confirming facts we unearthed few months ago of emerging camps in PF because some PF members feels Lungu is a difficult candidate to sale to voters.

According to sources close to GBM, they have disclosed to us how GBM complained yesterday after addressing a rally which he ( GBM) believes was poorly attended in Kasama.

GBM confessed that the opposition UPND is now everywhere. Mr. Mwamba, even threatened to quit politics if Kasama goes to the opposition as that will be a big embarrassment to his political reputation especially after assuring the PF government of going to dismantle the opposition UPND after his decision to leave them.

In his own words GBM said “BANE NATUYA TWALYONAULA IFINTU KALE, NANGU NINDALAMA TASHAKABOMBE BAKULALYAFYE BA MAMBALA ABA, IYI SITUATION PA GROUND 2021 NI WORSE, THE BETTER BA LUNGU BEKEMININA TUSENDE KBF NANGU TUPAPATE KAMBWILI , BAICE MWISULE AMENSO, GBM SAID.”

The former UPND vice president has charged that the only way for PF to survive is to replace Edgar Lungu with either Kelvin Fube Bwalya or Chishimba Kambwili, because, failure to do so will be the end of PF.

Our comment and advice to Edgar Lungu, GBM and PF government is that it is time up for you people. The time to pave way for others to run national affairs is now. You have done more harm to our nation than good and Zambians are tired of you PF crooks.

Looking at how Edgar Lungu has messed up things, the best advice we can ever give freely to him is to begin preparing for his exit nicely. Let Edgar Lungu begin his peaceful preparations hand over of power to the right person Zambians will entrust on the August 12, 2021.

Lungu, GBM and PF should not live in self denial by thinking they will win even if they change the candidate. There is no one in PF government who we can entrust with our national affairs beyond 2021 unless we want this country to be the most useless nation. Our country has gone to the dogs! We need to reclaim it back by voting out PF government.

We know Lungu’s plans to cause trouble next year, but please sir, your time is over including this PF government of thieves you have been presiding over. Just begin to prepare for your exit in a peaceful way at least you may redeem yourself a little bit. But the worst thing would be for Edgar Lungu wanting to be removed out of power by force after losing the elections.

Lungu’s continuity from were Sata left has been terrible because he has only continued destroying Zambia a thing that will need serious leadership to redeem our nation once again.

SIKAILE SIKAILE

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist