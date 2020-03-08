By Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba – GBM

Met 30 INDUNAS UNDER CHIEF SEKUTE IN KAZUNGULA AREA, AND I HAVE PLEDGED K50,000 TO COMPLETE A CLINIC AS WE RECEIVED OVER 200 DEFECTORS FROM UPND*

This morning I met over 30 indunas in Kazungula district are under Chief Sekute , the indunas bemoaned lack of development in the area and blamed it on themselves for continuing to vote opposition that doesn’t mean well for the country, the indunas complained over the non completion of a clinic which was a community initiative started by the community. The building has stayed for seven years and the area member of Parliament who won under upnd ticket has done nothing.

After listening to the complaints from the indunas, I have pledged K50,000 towards the completion of the clinic, and member of the fundraising committee of mobilisation at provincial level in Lusaka Thomas Mushibwe has pledged 100 pockets of cements to help complete the clinic.

We received over 200 defectors from upnd at the same occasion who pledged to work tirelessly, to work and support the party PF.